The COVER Review: Claims statistics, a market entrant and protection sales

Week commencing 24 February 2025

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team talk claims statistics, protection sales and a new entrant to the market.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 24 February 2025. Here are the top five stories this week: Aviva reports 42% increase in protection sales LifeSearch claimants paid £100m in 2024 Black Mountain Employee Benefits launched Why budget conversations hurt your insurance sales COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Finalists announced

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Individual Protection

One in 10 adults unaware of their monthly spending
Individual Protection

One in 10 adults unaware of their monthly spending

Compare the Market research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 February 2025 • 2 min read
Number of economically inactive adults returning to work is "concerningly small"
Individual Protection

Number of economically inactive adults returning to work is "concerningly small"

Majority remain stuck out of work

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 February 2025 • 2 min read
The COVER Review: NHS waiting list, provider updates and over-insurance
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: NHS waiting list, provider updates and over-insurance

Week commencing 10 February 2025

COVER
clock 14 February 2025 • 1 min read