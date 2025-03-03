The COVER Review: Claims statistics, a market entrant and protection sales

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team talk claims statistics, protection sales and a new entrant to the market.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 24 February 2025. Here are the top five stories this week: Aviva reports 42% increase in protection sales LifeSearch claimants paid £100m in 2024 Black Mountain Employee Benefits launched Why budget conversations hurt your insurance sales COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Finalists announced
