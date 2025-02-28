Male employees call for increased mental health support

According to the health insurance provider's Bupa Wellbeing Index - which surveyed 8,000 UK adults - the primary factors impacting male employees' mental health was lack of self-confidence (27%), traumatic life events (25%), unhappiness in their job (20%) and relationship problems (21%). Despite this, 30% of this demographic did not know where to turn for help. Less than half of men who have struggled with their mental health have sought medical advice, while others have confided in their partner (30%), family (26%) or friends (24%). Around 37% admitted to actively hiding mental health i...