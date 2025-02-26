Of the people who were economically inactive due to long-term ill-health and received state benefits during the Office for National Statistics’ ONS’ 2021 consensus, the proportion who returned to work remained “concerningly small”, Broadstone has said.
According to the ONS' latest data, released today (26 February, 2025), 1.56 million of those on benefits at working age (18-64-years-old) in England and Wales were economically inactive due to long-term sickness. Of this cohort, 24% had Level 3 (A-level or equivalent) and Level 4 (higher education or equivalent) qualifications. Around 4% said they had worked in the last 12 months, while 59% said they had not worked in the last 12 months. Broadstone said this suggests that once people leave the workforce, the majority remain stuck out of work. Brett Hill, head of health and protecti...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.