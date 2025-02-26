Black Mountain Employee Benefits launched

The new offering will integrate employee benefits with BMG's existing human resources, payroll and technology services, according to the group. The group received its Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Authorisation in February 2025 and has appointed Adam Riley as employee benefits director to lead its BMEB business. Riley said: "Employers are demanding more from their professional advisers, looking to them for advice to not only support their rapidly changing needs but become an extension of their business, a true partner. "As such, we've been carefully crafting a proposition that ...