Iress releases 2024 results

Iress showed a 12% revenue increase year-on-year and demonstrated a 173% increased in earnings. The figure for the business' earnings sits at £10.4 million, up from £4.3m in the previous year. The company pointed to cost-efficiency measures and revenue growth in the wealth business as key reasons for this revenue growth. Wealth clients represent approximately £43m in revenue over the next five years, according to Iress. Marcus Price, group managing director and CEO, Iress, said: "2024 has been an outstanding year for Iress with the successful execution of our transformation programme ...