Rosemount Financial Solutions adds new advisers

The firms that joined Rosemount in the final quarter of 2024 include: Adam Robinson, Coastline Financial; Graham Nash, Castle Stonebridge; Alex Pugh, Castle Stonebridge; David Winder, Rosemount Wealth Management; Shital Patel, Prism Financial; and Mike Parker, Avondale Associates. Rosemount said it enjoyed a "record" 2024, with revenue up by 25% compared with 2023, and revenue growth of 56% over five years. Over the year, 31 new advisers joined the network. Ahmed Bawa, chief executive officer, Rosemount Financial Solutions, said the growth it recorded was down to the network's adviser...