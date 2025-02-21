Rosemount Financial Solutions adds new advisers

Mortgage, protection and financial planning network, Rosemount Financial Solutions, has added a range of new advisers over the last quarter.
The firms that joined Rosemount in the final quarter of 2024 include: Adam Robinson, Coastline Financial; Graham Nash, Castle Stonebridge; Alex Pugh, Castle Stonebridge; David Winder, Rosemount Wealth Management; Shital Patel, Prism Financial; and Mike Parker, Avondale Associates. Rosemount said it enjoyed a "record" 2024, with revenue up by 25% compared with 2023, and revenue growth of 56% over five years. Over the year, 31 new advisers joined the network. Ahmed Bawa, chief executive officer, Rosemount Financial Solutions, said the growth it recorded was down to the network's adviser...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.