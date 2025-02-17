IPAW 2025 dates announced

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has announced the dates for its annual Income Protection Action Week (IPAW). The event will take place on 22 September, 2025.
IPAW 2025 will aim to deliver content to help protection professionals navigate protection conversations. The event takes place online across five days with a series of webinars. Jo Miller, managing director, IPTF, said: "IPAW is one of our biggest undertakings each year, but the rewards are easy to see in the feedback we get and ultimately in the interest in, and growth of, the income protection market." The IPTF was keen to point out that it interacts with the market across the year, including its 7 Claims Stories and Let'sTalkIP Podcast in its list of industry interactions for 2025...
