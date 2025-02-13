Two-thirds of parents worried about critical illness for children

Findings from third LV= Reaching Resilience report

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

More than two-thirds (67%) of parents are worried about their child being diagnosed with a serious illness, according to research from LV=.

The third LV= Reaching Resilience report found that 68% were also concerned about their children's mental health, compared to 66% in 2023. For working parents, 62% said they were anxious about the financial impact on themselves and their families if they were injured or experienced a major illness that prevented them from working. Events such as the diagnosis of a critical health problem could result in a parent or carer being unable to work for a period of time, which LV= said may affect monthly outgoings, such as a mortgage or rental payments. The research found that 31% of worki...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Quilter names Zara Bray as distribution director

Simplyhealth expands health test offering

More on Individual Protection

Two-thirds of parents worried about critical illness for children
Individual Protection

Two-thirds of parents worried about critical illness for children

Findings from third LV= Reaching Resilience report

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 February 2025 • 1 min read
NHS waiting list hits low in December
Individual Protection

NHS waiting list hits low in December

7.48 million people awaiting treatment

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 February 2025 • 1 min read
Third of Gen X suffer long-term health issues
Individual Protection

Third of Gen X suffer long-term health issues

Reduced ability to conduct day-to-day activity

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 February 2025 • 2 min read