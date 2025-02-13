Simplyhealth expands health test offering

Simplyhealth has expanded its partnership with Randox Health, with the updated offering including 26 new in-clinic health tests.
The tests include full body health checks, fertility health, digestive-bowel health, male hormone and a sample collection method on three of the at-home test kits. These come alongside the ten at-home test kits that measure up to 24 biomarkers related to heart, kidney, liver, iron, diabetes, thyroid and nutritional health. This expands the existing partnership between Simplyhealth and Randox Health, which already provides Simplyhealth members with the ability to order home test kits. Simplyhealth said that by introducing a wider range of health check services more individuals can bene...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.