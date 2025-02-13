Simplyhealth expands health test offering

The tests include full body health checks, fertility health, digestive-bowel health, male hormone and a sample collection method on three of the at-home test kits. These come alongside the ten at-home test kits that measure up to 24 biomarkers related to heart, kidney, liver, iron, diabetes, thyroid and nutritional health. This expands the existing partnership between Simplyhealth and Randox Health, which already provides Simplyhealth members with the ability to order home test kits. Simplyhealth said that by introducing a wider range of health check services more individuals can bene...