Simplyhealth expands health test offering

26 new in-clinic health tests

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Simplyhealth has expanded its partnership with Randox Health, with the updated offering including 26 new in-clinic health tests.

The tests include full body health checks, fertility health, digestive-bowel health, male hormone and a sample collection method on three of the at-home test kits. These come alongside the ten at-home test kits that measure up to 24 biomarkers related to heart, kidney, liver, iron, diabetes, thyroid and nutritional health. This expands the existing partnership between Simplyhealth and Randox Health, which already provides Simplyhealth members with the ability to order home test kits. Simplyhealth said that by introducing a wider range of health check services more individuals can bene...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Two-thirds of parents worried about critical illness for children

Quilter names Zara Bray as distribution director

More on PMI

Simplyhealth expands health test offering
PMI

Simplyhealth expands health test offering

26 new in-clinic health tests

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 February 2025 • 2 min read
Perci Health expands virtual cancer clinic services
PMI

Perci Health expands virtual cancer clinic services

Cancer prevention programmes

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 February 2025 • 3 min read
Simplyhealth names Rita Clifton as chair
PMI

Simplyhealth names Rita Clifton as chair

Current deputy chair of the John Lewis Partnership

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 January 2025 • 1 min read