Two thirds of employers to boost health and wellbeing support

Towergate Employee Benefits research

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Nearly two thirds (62%) of employers plan to increase their focus on offering health and wellbeing support to their employees in 2025, research by Towergate Employee Benefits has found.

The intermediary surveyed 500 HR decisionmakers, finding that employers are also planning to target health and wellbeing benefits towards specific needs and groups within the business. Specifically, 58% of employers will increase focus on targeting their health and wellbeing offerings to the needs of their workforce. Around 52% of employers aim to increase their focus on targeting health and wellbeing support by age and 52% plan to increase their focus on offering gender-specific benefits to employees. Towergate said that the gender-specific options available to employers are incre...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Claims and underwriting: Securing IP for mental health

Clark UK expands partnership with iptiQ

More on Employee Benefits

Two thirds of employers to boost health and wellbeing support
Employee Benefits

Two thirds of employers to boost health and wellbeing support

Towergate Employee Benefits research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 February 2025 • 1 min read
Employees seeking preventative healthcare benefits
Employee Benefits

Employees seeking preventative healthcare benefits

67% of workers wish to be more proactive with their health

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 February 2025 • 2 min read
UK DEI policies impacted by US trends
Employee Benefits

UK DEI policies impacted by US trends

UK HR survey

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 January 2025 • 2 min read