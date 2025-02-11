Two thirds of employers to boost health and wellbeing support

Nearly two thirds (62%) of employers plan to increase their focus on offering health and wellbeing support to their employees in 2025, research by Towergate Employee Benefits has found.
The intermediary surveyed 500 HR decisionmakers, finding that employers are also planning to target health and wellbeing benefits towards specific needs and groups within the business. Specifically, 58% of employers will increase focus on targeting their health and wellbeing offerings to the needs of their workforce. Around 52% of employers aim to increase their focus on targeting health and wellbeing support by age and 52% plan to increase their focus on offering gender-specific benefits to employees. Towergate said that the gender-specific options available to employers are incre...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.