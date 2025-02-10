Clark UK expands partnership with iptiQ

Digital underwriting pathway

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Clark UK has expanded its partnership with Swiss Re’s iptiQ, launching its first fully digital underwriting solution in the UK, available through its protection brand Polly.

Polly offers life insurance, income protection, critical illness cover and household cover for mothers of all ages in the UK. The new digital pathway will enable these customers to manage their insurances entirely online and independently. The technology used for the platform will analyse a customer's situation, existing insurance coverage and personal preferences through a questionnaire, aiming to deliver real-time, tailored recommendations. Clark UK said this ensures that insurance products are accessible to customers, whether they prefer alternatives to one-on-one phone calls or fa...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Two thirds of employers to boost health and wellbeing support

Claims and underwriting: Securing IP for mental health

More on Individual Protection

Clark UK expands partnership with iptiQ
Individual Protection

Clark UK expands partnership with iptiQ

Digital underwriting pathway

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 February 2025 • 2 min read
The COVER Review: World Cancer Day, network updates and new FCA tool
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: World Cancer Day, network updates and new FCA tool

Week commencing 03 February 2025

COVER
clock 07 February 2025 • 1 min read
Young adults unsure how to purchase protection
Individual Protection

Young adults unsure how to purchase protection

LifeSearch research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 February 2025 • 1 min read