Clark UK expands partnership with iptiQ

Polly offers life insurance, income protection, critical illness cover and household cover for mothers of all ages in the UK. The new digital pathway will enable these customers to manage their insurances entirely online and independently. The technology used for the platform will analyse a customer's situation, existing insurance coverage and personal preferences through a questionnaire, aiming to deliver real-time, tailored recommendations. Clark UK said this ensures that insurance products are accessible to customers, whether they prefer alternatives to one-on-one phone calls or fa...