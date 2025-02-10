Clark UK expands partnership with iptiQ

Clark UK has expanded its partnership with Swiss Re’s iptiQ, launching its first fully digital underwriting solution in the UK, available through its protection brand Polly.
Polly offers life insurance, income protection, critical illness cover and household cover for mothers of all ages in the UK. The new digital pathway will enable these customers to manage their insurances entirely online and independently. The technology used for the platform will analyse a customer's situation, existing insurance coverage and personal preferences through a questionnaire, aiming to deliver real-time, tailored recommendations. Clark UK said this ensures that insurance products are accessible to customers, whether they prefer alternatives to one-on-one phone calls or fa...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.