Eleos expands health benefits offering

Eleos, a digital provider of income protection (IP) and life insurance, has partnered with health benefits platform, Healthkey, to offer physical and mental wellbeing services to policyholders.
Members can now access physiotherapy and mental health counselling through the partnership, neither of which require GP referrals. The physiotherapy offering comprises on demand in-person advice and treatment for joint, bone and muscle pain, with up to five therapy sessions available per year. Included is app-based tools for recovery, with progress tracking and live chat support. As for the mental health counselling, up to six free remote sessions will be available per year, across seven days a week, and will meet guidelines set by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence...
