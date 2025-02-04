CII adds two executive directors

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed Adam Harper and Holly Porter as executive directors.
From early March, Harper will take on the role of executive director of strategy, advocacy and professional standards, while Porter will take on the role of executive director of markets and opportunities. Harper has joined the CII from his role as director of professional standards and policy at the Association of Accounting Technicians, where he led the development and enhancement of its professional standards regulatory framework. Meanwhile, Porter has joined from BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, which supports technology and digital professionals across different sectors in th...
