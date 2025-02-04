Employees seeking preventative healthcare benefits

Healthcare company, Elevate, surveyed 1,200 UK workers and found that 67% wanted to be more proactive with their health, hoping to prevent illness rather than reacting to symptoms. This comes as one third (31%) of workers said they suspected that they were at increased risk of a health condition but had not checked it. Dr Nitin Shori, chief medical officer and co-founder, Elevate, said: "There's a huge shift towards preventative healthcare happening, and employee health checks are entering a new, advanced era. It's a new space in the employee benefits market – going beyond the often-u...