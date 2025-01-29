Board changes for Protection Distributors Group

Undertaking a new project

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has made several board changes for 2025, effective from January 01, 2025.

As part of the changes, Alan Lakey has stepped down from the board to concentrate on other business areas. He will continue as a member of the PDG and will continue to support activity through Highclere Financial Services. Lakey has been a board member since the inception of the PDG, having provided technical insight, particularly in discussions with ABI where he utilised his product knowledge and insight into CI definitions. Also stepping down from the board is Jo Miller, who has provided operational support to the PDG for four years, to focus on her other roles, including the Income...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Healix launches on-demand medical and security service

Iress launches two-way integration with CIExpert

More on Adviser / Broking

Board changes for Protection Distributors Group
Adviser / Broking

Board changes for Protection Distributors Group

Undertaking a new project

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 January 2025 • 2 min read
Are you letting clients anchor prices?
Adviser / Broking

Are you letting clients anchor prices?

Leading the cost conversation

Ash Borland
clock 29 January 2025 • 2 min read
COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Final day to enter
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Final day to enter

Promoting women’s excellence

COVER
clock 24 January 2025 • 10 min read