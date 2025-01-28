Iress launches two-way integration with CIExpert

Technology provider, Iress, has announced a two-way, real-time integration with CIExpert, the critical illness cover (CIC) comparison tool, aiming to bring both price and quality research in one place.
The functionality, which is exclusive to Iress, is available on Iress' sourcing platforms, The Exchange and Xplan Mortgage. It can also be added to advice firms' own CRM upon request. The live two-way integration builds on a previous one-way integration from CIExpert into The Exchange, which has helped advisers and brokers make decisions for their clients around CIC. At the launch of the partnership today (28 January, 2025), Alan Lakey, founder, CIExpert, said that one of the greatest barriers in the market currently is the lack of integration between various platforms. He noted th...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.