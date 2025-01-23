BHSF launches first health and wellbeing plan

Provider, BHSF, has launched its first health and wellbeing plan for customers, focusing on early intervention and preventative care.
The plan – which launched yesterday (22 January, 2025) - will now be available to existing individual customers, corporate customers and small-to-medium sized businesses (SMEs). It will be available to new business from March 2025. Five levels of cover are available on the employer-funded service, with four levels of cover on the voluntary and direct service. The employer-funded base level is aimed at SMEs, which BHSF said is an underserved market, and the uninsured. The wellbeing benefits in the plan include an employee assistance programme, GP helpline, private prescription service,...
