Falls at home represent most common type of accident

According to the provider's Bruised Britain research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, 33% of respondents who experienced an accident in the last three years described it as 'serious'. Women were more likely to have a fall at home (38%) compared to male respondents (28%) and were more likely to have a fall outside the home (29%) compared to men (16%). Meanwhile, male respondents had more accidents in the workplace (14% compared to 11% of women) and in the car (13% compared to 8% of women). For those aged under 35 who had an accident in the last three years, 23% experienced a sports-rel...