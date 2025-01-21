Falls at home represent most common type of accident

Research by National Friendly has found that the most common type of accident for UK adults is a fall at home (34%).
According to the provider's Bruised Britain research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, 33% of respondents who experienced an accident in the last three years described it as 'serious'. Women were more likely to have a fall at home (38%) compared to male respondents (28%) and were more likely to have a fall outside the home (29%) compared to men (16%). Meanwhile, male respondents had more accidents in the workplace (14% compared to 11% of women) and in the car (13% compared to 8% of women). For those aged under 35 who had an accident in the last three years, 23% experienced a sports-rel...
