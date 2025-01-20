Risk of rejection causing one in 10 adults to stop protection applications

LifeSearch research found

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

One in 10 UK adults would stop, or have stopped, applying for protection because of the risk of rejection due to mental health issues, according to LifeSearch.

The intermediary surveyed 1,000 UK adults and found that this figure increased to 16% for those aged between 25-34 and to 18% for those aged between 35-44. LifeSearch noted that these age groups fall into the key life stages when individuals tend to consider starting a family or making significant life decisions. Others would avoid or have avoided applying for protection due to a lack of trust in their providers (11%), uncertainty of who to approach (11%), concerns around their age (13%) and due to pre-existing physical health issues (8%). However, 48% of respondents said that nothing...

Jaskeet Briah
