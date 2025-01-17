Royal London names Isabel Hudson as chair

Royal London has named Isabel Hudson as a non-executive director and chair of The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society, effective 10 February 2025.
The current interim chair, Lynne Peacock, will step down from the Royal London board the day prior (9 February 2025). Currently, Hudson is a non-executive director at AXA SA and chair of Guide Dogs. She has previously been on the boards of RSA Insurance Group, Phoenix Group, Standard Life, BT, National House Building Council and The Pensions Regulator. Barry O'Dwyer, group chief executive officer, Royal London, said: "Isabel is an excellent choice to be the next chair of the board of Royal London. Royal London is a customer-owned mutual and Isabel shares my passion for mutuality. I am...
