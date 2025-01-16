Mortality hits record low in 2024: CMI

The CMI, part of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), found that based on death registrations, mortality for 2024 as a whole was 5.1% below the 2014-2023 average and 3.7% below 2023. The level of mortality in 2024 was similar to mortality in 2019 - prior to the covid-19 pandemic - and lower than in any other year, the CMI noted. Death rates fell in all age categories for both sexes between 2023 and 2024, with mortality dropping below the 2014-2023 average for all groups except males and females aged 20-44. Mortality for those aged 75-84 was 7.7% below the ten-year average - ...