Mortality hits record low in 2024: CMI

The level of mortality in Q4 2024 was lower than in any year since 2018, according to the Continuous Mortality Investigation (CMI).
The CMI, part of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), found that based on death registrations, mortality for 2024 as a whole was 5.1% below the 2014-2023 average and 3.7% below 2023. The level of mortality in 2024 was similar to mortality in 2019 - prior to the covid-19 pandemic - and lower than in any other year, the CMI noted. Death rates fell in all age categories for both sexes between 2023 and 2024, with mortality dropping below the 2014-2023 average for all groups except males and females aged 20-44. Mortality for those aged 75-84 was 7.7% below the ten-year average - ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.