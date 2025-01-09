OneFamily names head of distribution for Beagle Street

Financial services provider, the OneFamily Group, has named Adam Cubitt as head of distribution for its Beagle Street brand.
In the role, Cubitt will work to expand the mutual's intermediary distribution which is planned for later this year. He will also aim to drive new business to support the OneFamily group's growth, reporting to Holly Ewing, OneFamily's distribution director. Cubitt joins from AIG Life where he joined as protection specialist in 2022, after which he was promoted to national intermediary sales manager where he led the protection specialists' team and developed strategies to drive growth within the intermediary market, OneFamily detailed. Having started his protection career as an adviser...
