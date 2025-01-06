OneFamily joins ABI

The mutual society offers life and critical illness cover under the Beagle Street brand, which it acquired 2022, and the company plans is to launch the brand into the intermediary space this year. The ABI represents over 300 member firms, working alongside UK governments, HM Treasury, regulators, consumer organisations and NGOs to promote the insurance sector to the wider economy and support customer understanding. Jim Islam, chief executive officer, OneFamily Group, said: "We look forward to working alongside the ABI as we begin our exciting growth plans and launch Beagle Street to t...