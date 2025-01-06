IPTF announces new members for 2025

Seven new additions

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has announced seven new members at the start of 2025.

The new members are Shepherds Friendly, HSBC Life (UK), RedArc, Best Insurance, Realm, MMS and CIExpert. The organisation, which aims to promote awareness of income protection (IP), said that it will be focusing on accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) cover's role in protection as well as working on numerous projects with its members. Vicky Churcher, executive director, IPTF, said: "Our expanded membership reflects our desire to broaden the conversation around protecting income this year and also our commitment to consider income protection as a holistic proposition. "Addition...

