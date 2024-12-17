Trust in PMI growing

Consumer group, Fairer Finance, has released data that shows trust in private medical insurance (PMI) providers.
The average trust score among those surveyed, over 1,700 PMI customers, has risen to 60% in Autumn 2024, according to Fairer Finance, up from 55% in Spring 2023. The survey provided the top trusted brands in PMI, with Freedom Health Insurance leading the way with a 70.5% trust score. Others included were Aviva (60.7%), Bupa (60.6%), AXA Health (59.1%) and Vitality (55.1%). Among the age groups surveyed, 18-30 year olds had the highest level of trust, at 65%. On the other side of the coin, those aged 65 and over had the lowest level of trust, at 50%. The households surveyed that ear...
