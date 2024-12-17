Trust in PMI growing

The average trust score among those surveyed, over 1,700 PMI customers, has risen to 60% in Autumn 2024, according to Fairer Finance, up from 55% in Spring 2023. The survey provided the top trusted brands in PMI, with Freedom Health Insurance leading the way with a 70.5% trust score. Others included were Aviva (60.7%), Bupa (60.6%), AXA Health (59.1%) and Vitality (55.1%). Among the age groups surveyed, 18-30 year olds had the highest level of trust, at 65%. On the other side of the coin, those aged 65 and over had the lowest level of trust, at 50%. The households surveyed that ear...