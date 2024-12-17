Former AIG Life CEO joins OneFamily board

Willcock was CEO of AIG Life UK from 2019 until its recent acquisition by Aviva, having led the sale of the AIG Life UK business. He joins OneFamily during Beagle Street's plans to expand into the intermediary space. OneFamily said it is working on a "soon to be completed modernisation programme". Beagle Street announced in September 2024 its intention to enter the intermediary space in 2025 as it develops a "unique" proposition. As part of this shift, Beagle Street announced plans to go live on Iress' sourcing platform, The Exchange, so users can compare and apply for Beagle Street's...