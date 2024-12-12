Beagle Street adds protection offering to OneFamily platform

Technology provider, iPipeline, has replatformed and launched Beagle Street’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) protection proposition onto OneFamily’s digital platform.
Last year, OneFamily - a financial mutual society - partnered with iPipeline to overhaul its multiple legacy technology platforms, consolidating the existing platforms onto the technology provider's SSG Digital platform. The launch of Beagle Street's protection offering onto the OneFamily platform will include the migration of more than 212,000 existing customers and their policies. The migration marks a "significant digital upgrade" of the technology behind Beagle Street's proposition to improve customer experience, iPipeline said. OneFamily and Beagle Street now integrate SSG Digita...
