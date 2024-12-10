Generali UK adds bereavement support to employees

The offering forms a partnership with Winston's Wish, a bereavement charity which supports children, teenagers and young adults up to the age of 25 to find their feet after experiencing grief. Through the offering, a dedicated helpline will be available to all young adult employees of Generali's group life and group income protection policyholders. Dependent children of employees can also access the helpline, as can employees wishing to support a dependent child. Access to a bereavement support worker will also be available to answer immediate concerns and assess the need for further ...