L&G names Natalie Hyett as protection partnerships director

Claire Beardmore to retire

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Legal and General (L&G) Retail has named its growth director, Natalie Hyett, as the provider's new partnerships director for retail protection.

Most recently, Hyett worked in L&G Mortgage Services, she will now replace Claire Beardmore who will step down from the position at the end of February 2025 as she retires from the industry. Natalie has worked within L&G Retail for the past five years in roles across distribution, product and propositions, transformation and fintech investments. Ali Crossley, managing director, distribution, L&G Retail, said: "Claire joined L&G in January 2020, just weeks before the world changed with the first lockdown. Despite the challenges that followed, Claire's calm and focused leadership helped...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Uinsure names chief technology officer

Generali UK adds bereavement support to employees

More on Insurer

L&G names Natalie Hyett as protection partnerships director
Insurer

L&G names Natalie Hyett as protection partnerships director

Claire Beardmore to retire

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 December 2024 • 2 min read
Royal London launches joint life second death cover
Insurer

Royal London launches joint life second death cover

Addressing clients’ IHT needs

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 December 2024 • 3 min read
Aviva's DLG deal route has more potential potholes than AIG buy
Insurer

Aviva's DLG deal route has more potential potholes than AIG buy

CMA considerations on the horizons

Jen Frost
clock 09 December 2024 • 4 min read