Accident victims living with long-term health issues

Research by provider, National Friendly, has found that 15% of adults who had an accident in the last three years now live with a long-term disability or health condition.
National Friendly surveyed 2,000 UK adults as part of its Bruised Britain report, looking into the financial and health impacts of everyday accidents. The figure rises to 23% for respondents under 35-years-old, with 32% of this age group having experienced at least one accident in the last year. Across the board, 22% of adults reported at least one accident in the last 12 months, while 8% had three or more accidents in this time frame. National Friendly told COVER that respondents who had a long-term disability or health condition due to an accident have a long-term need for medica...
