Scottish Widows launches protection dashboard

Highlights potential customer vulnerabilities

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Scottish Widows, has launched a protection dashboard for advisers and paraplanners to track their protection cases.

The new dashboard has been designed to help advisers and paraplanners to understand suitable next steps to take for each case in their pipeline, with real-time information. Outstanding actions will be presented in "straightforward" language to improve ease for advisers in supporting their clients through the application process quickly, Scottish Widows detailed. The dashboard will also highlight potential vulnerabilities, in line Consumer Duty commitments around helping to prevent foreseeable harm to clients who are financially vulnerable or during a claim. Additionally, the dashbo...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

UK workers facing workplace barriers due to health

Emma Thomson joins Reframe Cancer as consultant

More on Insurer

New board appointments for Canada Life
Insurer

New board appointments for Canada Life

Andy Parsons and Jake Lawrence join

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 December 2024 • 1 min read
30% increase for RedArc bereavement support
Insurer

30% increase for RedArc bereavement support

Counselling appropriate in 42% of cases

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 December 2024 • 2 min read
The COVER Review: Provider updates, Get Britain Working and FCA in hot water
Insurer

The COVER Review: Provider updates, Get Britain Working and FCA in hot water

Week commencing 25 November 2024

COVER
clock 29 November 2024 • 1 min read