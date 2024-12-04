Scottish Widows launches protection dashboard

Provider, Scottish Widows, has launched a protection dashboard for advisers and paraplanners to track their protection cases.
The new dashboard has been designed to help advisers and paraplanners to understand suitable next steps to take for each case in their pipeline, with real-time information. Outstanding actions will be presented in "straightforward" language to improve ease for advisers in supporting their clients through the application process quickly, Scottish Widows detailed. The dashboard will also highlight potential vulnerabilities, in line Consumer Duty commitments around helping to prevent foreseeable harm to clients who are financially vulnerable or during a claim. Additionally, the dashbo...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.