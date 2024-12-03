Record quarter for private hospital admissions

This represents a record for this period of the year, and the second-highest quarter ever for PHIN. The 232,000 figure is a 5% increase on this period last year. Of the admissions, 164,000 were insured and 68,000 were self-paid, this represents a 9% increase in levels of insured admissions year-on-year. While overall numbers fell 3% month-n-month from Q1 2024, PHIN said that this was due to established seasonal patterns. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "The crisis in the UK's public health system continues to drive surging private healthcare admissions,...