Record quarter for private hospital admissions

PHIN data

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has released data that showed Q2 2024 saw 232,000 private hospital admissions.

This represents a record for this period of the year, and the second-highest quarter ever for PHIN. The 232,000 figure is a 5% increase on this period last year. Of the admissions, 164,000 were insured and 68,000 were self-paid, this represents a 9% increase in levels of insured admissions year-on-year. While overall numbers fell 3% month-n-month from Q1 2024, PHIN said that this was due to established seasonal patterns. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "The crisis in the UK's public health system continues to drive surging private healthcare admissions,...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Nominees announced

Lime Health to consult on NHS plan

More on PMI

Emma Thomson joins Reframe Cancer as consultant
PMI

Emma Thomson joins Reframe Cancer as consultant

Shaping protection proposition

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 December 2024 • 2 min read
Record quarter for private hospital admissions
PMI

Record quarter for private hospital admissions

PHIN data

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 December 2024 • 2 min read
AXA Health names HBSUK CEO
PMI

AXA Health names HBSUK CEO

Supporting faster access to treatment

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 December 2024 • 1 min read