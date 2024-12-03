COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Nominees announced

The nominees for the COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025 have been announced. The awards seek to recognise the women and organisations in our industry that are best promoting female excellence.
This year the awards garnered nearly 450 nominated individuals across 21 categories. From the rising star awards to those recognising the outstanding contribution to the industry. The next step for those nominated is to complete the entry form on the awards website, available here. Entries close on 24 January, 2025. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The sheer volume of nominations for this award demonstrates the staggering level of female talent that the protection and health industry has to offer. "There are many names on the list, among them will be standouts that will make ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.