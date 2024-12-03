Emma Thomson joins Reframe Cancer as consultant

Reframe Cancer has appointed industry expert Emma Thomson as a consultant to help shape its proposition in the protection industry and build on the provider’s relationships with insurers and advisers.
Thomson has held numerous senior positions in the protection industry over the last 20 years, most recently as head of protection development at Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG). She has also held the position of life office relationship director at LifeSearch and product strategist at British Friendly. Currently, Thomson is the chair and director of the Women in Protection Network and a board member of the Protection Distributors Group (PDG). Reframe Cancer is a provider of specialist cancer support services, offering cancer navigation and support for both employees and employers. Thom...
