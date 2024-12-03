AXA Health names HBSUK CEO

In the role, Misson will lead the expansion of HBSUK's online outpatient services for AXA health members and helping to reduce waiting times for the NHS as an approved NHS England provider. Misson joins from Allianz UK where he held the role of transformation director, having previously held senior roles at Aviva and Quotemehappy.com. AXA Health acquired HBSUK in February 2024, having since expanded its online outpatient services to provide care for AXA Health members across MSK, digestive health and dermatology. Misson said: "I'm excited to start my new role leading HBSUK at a tim...