AXA Health names HBSUK CEO

AXA Health has named Keith Misson as chief executive officer of online outpatient service provider Healthcare Business Solutions UK (HBSUK), effective in January 2025.
In the role, Misson will lead the expansion of HBSUK's online outpatient services for AXA health members and helping to reduce waiting times for the NHS as an approved NHS England provider. Misson joins from Allianz UK where he held the role of transformation director, having previously held senior roles at Aviva and Quotemehappy.com. AXA Health acquired HBSUK in February 2024, having since expanded its online outpatient services to provide care for AXA Health members across MSK, digestive health and dermatology. Misson said: "I'm excited to start my new role leading HBSUK at a tim...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.