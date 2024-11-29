The COVER Review sees the COVER editorial team talk about recent provider updates, the UK Government's upcoming Get Britain Working whitepaper and the FCA's performance and integrity being called into question.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 25 November 2024. Here are the top five stories this week: Aviva signs protection partnership with NatWest MPs question FCA's integrity in scathing report Employment support reform for UK One in three cancer patients wait over two months to begin treatment Iress adds ex-smoker questions to IP service
