Women's health in crisis: Vitality

Insurer, Vitality, has published a report into women’s physical activity and health, which shows that 23% of women complete the recommended 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.
The provider broke this down by age group, finding that 20% of women aged 20-39, 27% aged 40-59, and 23% aged 60-79 reached the 150-minute goal. The report also analysed why women exercise, with 41% doing so to maintain their weight, 26% were motivated by mental health benefits and 12% were looking for increased muscle mass and strength, Neville Koopowitz, CEO, Vitality, said: "The study raises urgent questions about how, as a society, we are supporting women in maintaining healthy physical activity habits. "This is a societal issue, as we know that physical activity and healthy ha...
