Aviva signs protection partnership with NatWest

Aviva has signed a five-year partnership with NatWest Group to distribute its individual protection products through the retail banking brands NatWest, RBS and Ulster Bank.
Bank and mortgage customers for these three brands can purchase term life insurance, critical illness cover and guaranteed over 50s life insurance provided by Aviva from Autumn 2025. The provider's added-value benefit app, Digicare+, will also be available with these products to support customers in detecting, managing and preventing health and wellbeing problems. Customers of the three brands will be able to purchase protection cover either through their mobile banking app which will pre-populate their information, online or over the telephone. Additionally, a term life insurance quo...
