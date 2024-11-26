Generali UK expands cancer support service

Generali UK will launch a cancer support service as an add-on to its group life assurance proposition, available from 01 January 2025.
As part of an ongoing partnership with Working To Wellbeing, the service will offer access to specialist cancer support within six months of the end of an individual's cancer treatment, at no extra cost. This will be regardless of whether they are already working or are looking to return to work. Generali provides group life and group income protection for UK-based multinational organisations. All employees of its group life assurance clients will have access to the cancer support service, whether they are insured or not. The offering will include: An in-depth biopsychosocial ass...
