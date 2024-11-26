Generali UK expands cancer support service

Partnership with Working To Wellbeing

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Generali UK will launch a cancer support service as an add-on to its group life assurance proposition, available from 01 January 2025.

As part of an ongoing partnership with Working To Wellbeing, the service will offer access to specialist cancer support within six months of the end of an individual's cancer treatment, at no extra cost. This will be regardless of whether they are already working or are looking to return to work. Generali provides group life and group income protection for UK-based multinational organisations. All employees of its group life assurance clients will have access to the cancer support service, whether they are insured or not. The offering will include: An in-depth biopsychosocial ass...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Self-employed workers record 35% fewer sick days than employees

MPs question FCA's integrity in scathing report

More on Group Protection

Long-term sickness causing declining productivity at UK companies - research
Group Protection

Long-term sickness causing declining productivity at UK companies - research

Increase in healthcare benefit provision costs

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 November 2024 • 2 min read
The myth of 100% productivity; a risk to wellbeing?
Group Protection

The myth of 100% productivity; a risk to wellbeing?

"We can't make everyone into robots"

Vanessa Sallows
clock 12 November 2024 • 4 min read
Employers placing ESG importance on employee benefit providers
Group Protection

Employers placing ESG importance on employee benefit providers

GRiD research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 November 2024 • 2 min read