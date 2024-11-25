Half of parents able to get by for six months without income

Vitality research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Research by Vitality has found that just over half (54%) of parents with children under the age of 18 were confident they could get by for six-to-twelve months without an income.

According to the survey of 2,000 UK adults, most parents (77%) were confident that they could get by for one month while 44% were confident they could get by for one-to-two years. Vitality said that according to its claims data, most income protection (IP) claims continue beyond two years. Elsewhere in the research, 17% of parents said they did not know anything about IP despite having heard of it, which Vitality said highlights the importance of the industry better demonstrating the value of IP and the protection it could offer them. Around 44% of parents who did not have IP said ...

More on Income Protection

