Aviva enhances fracture cover benefit

The benefit covers 18 types of bone fractures, 11 of which will now offer increased claims payments and seven of which are now eligible for the highest claim payment of £6,000. The primary causes for fracture claims to Aviva are wrist (14%), hand (13%), arm (11%) and ankle (11%). Since the launch of its fracture cover in 2016, Aviva has paid over £10 million in bone fracture claims. Aviva said the increase to this benefit will provide customers with financial support as broken bones can mean weeks off work and additional costs such as hospital car parking or temporary home adaptions. ...