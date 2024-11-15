NHS waiting list records drop in September

A&E under strain

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The number of NHS patients awaiting treatment dropped to 7.57 million in September 2024, following a rise to 7.64 million patients in August 2024.

The NHS waiting list has seen a drop of 70,000 from August, although it still represents a rise of 3.01m from pre-Covid-19 levels in September 2019. The average wait time for those awaiting treatment in September was more than three months, standing at 14.4 weeks. This is down slightly from an average wait time of 14.6 weeks in August. Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy, the Health Foundation, said that while too many patients continue to face unacceptable delays, this progress is encouraging. "However, urgent and emergency care continues to experience severe strain," Gardne...

