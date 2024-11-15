NHS waiting list records drop in September

The NHS waiting list has seen a drop of 70,000 from August, although it still represents a rise of 3.01m from pre-Covid-19 levels in September 2019. The average wait time for those awaiting treatment in September was more than three months, standing at 14.4 weeks. This is down slightly from an average wait time of 14.6 weeks in August. Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy, the Health Foundation, said that while too many patients continue to face unacceptable delays, this progress is encouraging. "However, urgent and emergency care continues to experience severe strain," Gardne...