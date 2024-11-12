Quarter of businesses not benchmarking benefits: Towergate

One quarter (26%) of UK employers have not benchmarked the employee benefits available to their workforce compared to those offered by other companies, according to Towergate Employee Benefits.
According to the group's survey of 500 HR professionals, around 13% of companies said they do not presently benchmark but plan to do so in the future. Of those companies who do benchmark their offerings, around 40% of companies made the assessment by sector, 37% benchmarked by location and 30% did so by the size of the company. Around 45% of those surveyed said this data informs them on which benefits to offer their employees. Over half (58%) said it helps with recruitment and retention as they can inform employees of how their health and wellbeing package compares to others, while...
