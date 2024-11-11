Fifth of adults believe they do not need a will

New research has found that around 28% of UK adults claim to have a will, with nearly one fifth believing that they do not need one.
Co-op Legal Services surveyed 16,000 UK adults and 18,000 Co-op member owners over the age of 18. It found that around half (51%) of those without a will said that they had not gotten around to writing one, while others believed that they do not need one (19%) and said that this is something they do not want to think about (12%). According to Co-op Legal Services, the average value of an estate it administers is over £300,000. It said financially there could be an awful lot at stake if a loved one were to die without having a legally valid will in place, which could make the probate proc...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.