Fifth of adults believe they do not need a will

Most respondents have no life cover

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

New research has found that around 28% of UK adults claim to have a will, with nearly one fifth believing that they do not need one.

Co-op Legal Services surveyed 16,000 UK adults and 18,000 Co-op member owners over the age of 18. It found that around half (51%) of those without a will said that they had not gotten around to writing one, while others believed that they do not need one (19%) and said that this is something they do not want to think about (12%). According to Co-op Legal Services, the average value of an estate it administers is over £300,000. It said financially there could be an awful lot at stake if a loved one were to die without having a legally valid will in place, which could make the probate proc...

