Circle Health launches health insurance service for businesses

The offering - MyWay for Business – is available to businesses of all sizes, offering employees access to specialist consultations at any of Circle Health Group's hospitals across the UK. Other benefits include tests, scans and diagnostics as well as next-day virtual GP appointments. Circle Health told COVER that employees have an underwritten allowance of £10,000 per calendar year for services such as private or specialist GPs as well as MRI and CT scans, with a 10% discount on any further treatment. The healthcare provider said it does not ask for pre-medical history so anyone ca...