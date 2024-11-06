Circle Health launches health insurance service for businesses

Healthcare provider, Circle Health Group, has launched a business version of its subscription-based health insurance product, aiming to keep UK workers healthy.
The offering - MyWay for Business – is available to businesses of all sizes, offering employees access to specialist consultations at any of Circle Health Group's hospitals across the UK. Other benefits include tests, scans and diagnostics as well as next-day virtual GP appointments. Circle Health told COVER that employees have an underwritten allowance of £10,000 per calendar year for services such as private or specialist GPs as well as MRI and CT scans, with a 10% discount on any further treatment. The healthcare provider said it does not ask for pre-medical history so anyone ca...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.