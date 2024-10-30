Autumn Budget 2024: Tackling economic inactivity

In the announcement, Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledges £240 million towards trailblazer projects aimed at getting people back into work and tackling the challenge of economic inactivity. The announcement from Reeves was paired with the launch of a Get Britain Working whitepaper, to be released shortly, which outlines how the Labour Government will get people back into work through investment in health, education and welfare. Julia Turney, partner and head of platform and benefits, Barnett Waddingham: "The proposed "Get Britain Working" white paper, along with initiatives to combat frau...