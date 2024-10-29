Benenden Health names Tom Woolgrove as CEO

Former CII president

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Healthcare provider, Benenden Health, has appointed Tom Woolgrove as its chief executive officer.

Woolgrove will be responsible for driving the strategic corporate goals for Benenden Health's membership base. Previously, Woolgrove was the CEO of Premium Credit, chief transformation officer for the Bank of Ireland and managing director of UK Personal Lines at Direct Line Group. He has also served as president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and as a board member of the Finance and Leasing Association. Woolgrove said this is a pivotal stage for not only the business's growth but also the private healthcare market. David Furniss, chair of the board of directors, Bene...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Best Insurance launches WhatsApp application service

Autumn Budget 2024: Protection and health predictions

More on PMI

Societal ageing and climate change adding to healthcare challenges
PMI

Societal ageing and climate change adding to healthcare challenges

AXA research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 October 2024 • 2 min read
To save the NHS we must move away from it
PMI

To save the NHS we must move away from it

Prevention is the key

Tina Woods
clock 30 September 2024 • 4 min read
Industry reacts: NHS report
PMI

Industry reacts: NHS report

Health service struggles

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 12 September 2024 • 5 min read