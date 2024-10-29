Benenden Health names Tom Woolgrove as CEO

Healthcare provider, Benenden Health, has appointed Tom Woolgrove as its chief executive officer.
Woolgrove will be responsible for driving the strategic corporate goals for Benenden Health's membership base. Previously, Woolgrove was the CEO of Premium Credit, chief transformation officer for the Bank of Ireland and managing director of UK Personal Lines at Direct Line Group. He has also served as president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and as a board member of the Finance and Leasing Association. Woolgrove said this is a pivotal stage for not only the business's growth but also the private healthcare market. David Furniss, chair of the board of directors, Bene...
