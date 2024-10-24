Iress adds Zurich to The Exchange platform

Adopts ex-smoker questions

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Zurich has been named as the third protection provider to join The Exchange sourcing platform by technology provider, Iress.

By joining the platform, Zurich will enable Iress' new ex-smoker questions on its term and critical illness products, which Iress said aims to help greater upfront accuracy to brokers and their clients during the quotation process. Zurich will now be able to differentiate ex-smokers from non-smokers, with the intention of creating premiums that reflect individual risk profiles. This data complements the enhanced BMI questions that Zurich already supports. Louise Colley, director of protection, Zurich, said: "We're delighted to join the new Iress service and deliver more certainty to a...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Quarter of employers not recording sickness absence impact

Half of drinkers to reduce their alcohol intake

More on Insurer

IFoA names new CEO
Insurer

IFoA names new CEO

Paul Lewis to take position

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 October 2024 • 1 min read
L&G updates leadership team
Insurer

L&G updates leadership team

Laura Mason and Katie Worgan added

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 16 October 2024 • 2 min read
OneFamily appoints head of data strategy
Insurer

OneFamily appoints head of data strategy

Jose Cruz da Angela takes on the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 08 October 2024 • 1 min read