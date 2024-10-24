Iress adds Zurich to The Exchange platform

Zurich has been named as the third protection provider to join The Exchange sourcing platform by technology provider, Iress.
By joining the platform, Zurich will enable Iress' new ex-smoker questions on its term and critical illness products, which Iress said aims to help greater upfront accuracy to brokers and their clients during the quotation process. Zurich will now be able to differentiate ex-smokers from non-smokers, with the intention of creating premiums that reflect individual risk profiles. This data complements the enhanced BMI questions that Zurich already supports. Louise Colley, director of protection, Zurich, said: "We're delighted to join the new Iress service and deliver more certainty to a...
