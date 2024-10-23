Quarter of employers not recording sickness absence impact

According to the survey of 500 HR decision-makers, employers believed that recording sickness absence has become more difficult due to hybrid working. Around 72% of employers agreed that working from home can mask sickness absence. Despite this, the number of businesses recording the impact of sickness absence has increased each year; 69% of employers recorded the impact this year, compared to 59% in 2023 and 63% in 2022. Overall, 82% of employers currently record sickness absence, up marginally from 80% in 2023 but down from the 85% who recorded sickness in 2022. Katharine Moxham,...