Half of drinkers to reduce their alcohol intake

The provider, which surveyed 2,004 consumers aged over 18+, found that more than one third (34%) of those planning to reduce their alcohol consumption in the next year said they are doing so to save money. Health was also a key motivator for the move to adopt more responsible drinking habits. Other reasons included wanting to be physically healthier (34%) and wanting to lose weight, while others worried about the effect of alcohol on their body (27%). Meanwhile, 19% said they want to improve their mental wellbeing, increasing to 27% for those aged 18-24 years. Dr Doug Wright, medical ...