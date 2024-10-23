Half of drinkers to reduce their alcohol intake

Aviva research finds

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Nearly half of UK adults who drink alcohol (48%) plan to stop drinking or to reduce their alcohol intake over the next year, while 9% plan to completely stop drinking alcohol altogether, according to Aviva.

The provider, which surveyed 2,004 consumers aged over 18+, found that more than one third (34%) of those planning to reduce their alcohol consumption in the next year said they are doing so to save money. Health was also a key motivator for the move to adopt more responsible drinking habits. Other reasons included wanting to be physically healthier (34%) and wanting to lose weight, while others worried about the effect of alcohol on their body (27%). Meanwhile, 19% said they want to improve their mental wellbeing, increasing to 27% for those aged 18-24 years. Dr Doug Wright, medical ...

